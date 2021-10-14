Boo! Trick or Treating Is On See What Towns Will Celebrate In The Berkshires

JBryson

It looks like we will be seeing ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and witches this Halloween. As of right now, this is what we have found out who will be seeing kids out and about.

Town Trick-or-Treating 2021  will be held on October 31st unless noted otherwise below.

Adams: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Becket: 5-7 p.m.

Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dalton: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Florida: 6 to 8 p.m.

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hancock: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lee: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lenox: Downtown Trick or Treat, Friday, Oct. 29th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. & Town of Lenox Trick or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31st, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mount Washington: No designated times.

New Ashford: 5-7 p.m.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m.

North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Otis: Drive-thru trick or treat, Oct. 27th, at 5-7 p.m. Registration required. Residents Only. 

Pittsfield: Saturday, Oct. 30th, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Peru: No trick or treat

Richmond: 5 to 7 p.m.

Savoy: Town park's commission, Savoy PTG and Savoy Fire Department are sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event at the park on Oct. 30 for residents from 1-3 p.m. .

Sheffield: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

West Stockbridge: 4 to 6 p.m.

Williamstown: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Trunk or Treat for town residents only.

Lanesborough:  Halloween will be observed Sat. Oct 30th with Trunk or Treat at the school from 3-4 and then Traditional Trick or Treat from 5-7

If we find out other towns are celebrating Halloween, or Trick or Treat, we will update this for you. If you know of a town here in the Berkshires that will be celebrating. Reach out to us  Cheryl@wupe.com

