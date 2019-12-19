Boston and Others Have to Fork it Over Due to Luxury Tax

A few MLB teams have to fork over some hefty cash to pay of their luxury tax debts. The Associated Press reports the Red Sox are required to pay $13.4 million after failing to make the playoffs this past season. In addition the Yankees bill came to $6.7 million. The other teams include the Cubs ($7.6 million) as they faded out in September and were denied a postseason berth. New York has a cumulative total of $348 million in tax since the payroll restraint system began in 2003. The Dodgers take second place with $150 million.

