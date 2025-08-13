With such a rich history, Massachusetts has plenty of restaurants and eateries that date back quite a bit. There happens to be one, with quite the unique history or its own, that recently received a rather iconic status. It's a restaurant that also happens to be the oldest restaurant in the Bay State. Not only has this spot been chosen as Massachusetts most historic restaurant, but has previously earned the title of North America's Best Landmark Restaurant.

'Love Food' has recently made their picks for the Most Historic Restaurant in Every State. It would only make sense that they give that title to the oldest restaurant in the state. This past Fall, The World Culinary Awards were held, coinciding with the The World Travel Awards. This is in celebration of some of the most elite dining spots throughout the world. Maybe this really shouldn't be a shock, but it was there that this spot was named as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant.

What Historic Massachusetts Spot is Now Known as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant?

You can find this legendary spot in Boston. And given the history of this joint, it's definitely worthy of such a title. At this point, you might even be able to guess that the most historic restaurant in the Bay State, as well as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant, is Union Oyster House in Boston.

While it seems like this spot seems to keep receiving more and more accolades as time passes, here's why 'Love Food' said Union Oyster House is the most historic restaurant in Massachusetts:

While there's some argument as to who exactly deserves the title of America’s longest continuously running restaurant, Union Oyster House, on Boston's Freedom Trail, is certainly a hot contender. The restaurant was established in 1826, but the building itself pre-dates the Revolution. As for the food, it is indeed an oyster house (and the freshly shucked namesakes are very good), but it also sells a stellar selection of other seafood, including lobster and clams.

What is there to say that hasn't already been said about this legendary spot in Boston? Make your way out there to enjoy all the great food, and this historic spot, Massachusetts!

