Boston Bruins Don Their Santa Hats And Holiday Shop For Sick Kids

I wish I could remember the name of the person who served up the quote, "Christmas: the only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree eating candy out of socks." Great quote. I do know that it was Bart Simpson who said, "Aren't we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas? You know, the birth of Santa."

I know, I know--for many of us, there's so much stress around the holidays that, sometimes, it almost doesn't even seem worth it. Once in a while though, we're reminded that the season is meant for joy, hope, and giving.

Not that I ever needed another reason to love our Boston Bruins, but here's another reason all the same. On Wednesday, several Bruins players took over a Target store in Boston to do a little holiday shopping for hundreds of hospitalized children.

According to the Boston Bruin's Facebook page, Santa Pasta, jolly old Saint Bergeron, and many of their teammates are seen in a video and in pictures loading up their shopping carts with a whole slew of gifts and holiday happiness.

For the Bruins, shopping for children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home with their families, is all part of an annual tradition. And, believe it or not, the annual "Holiday Toy Shopping" event was all started years ago by hockey Hall Of Fame Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque.

Some of the hospitals that have received donations in the past include Boston Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital For Children, Floating Hospital For Children at Tufts Medical Center, and more.

A word of caution, everyone: These gifts will not be delivered by reindeer. They'll be delivered by bears. Thanks, B's! You guys are the best. Happy Holidays!

