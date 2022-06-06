Boston Bruins Fans, How About Some Well-Earned Cheers For #37!

It's true, Berkshire County. The long-time center and captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron, has done it again! Bergeron just won his unprecedented 5th Selke Trophy. And, he's won the award the most times in NHL history.

The National Hockey League's Selke Trophy is awarded every year to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. The honor is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association at the end of the regular season.

The award is actually called the Frank J. Selke Trophy after the former manager of the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Selke won nine Stanley Cups during his hockey career and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Selke Trophy has been awarded 44 times since the 1977-1978 NHL season. Interestingly, other than Bergeron's five, the only other Bruin to ever win the Selke was way back after the 1981-82 season when Boston center Steve Kasper won the honor.

The question still remains whether or not Bergeron will try for a sixth Selke Trophy--his future on the ice remains uncertain. According to WHDH/News 7 Boston, Bergeron stated:

I still think I have a lot of time in front of me, I guess, to make that decision. I want to make sure that I take all the time that I need to make the right one.

Granted, Bergeron turns 37 next month, which some might look at as a time to retire, but it's not like Bergeron has been coasting. He's still playing at the top of his game, as this latest Selke Trophy proves.

The Bruins without #37? I don't, won't, can't even think about it. I just hope my favorite hockey player knows how much he brings--and means--to the game of hockey. Hopefully, he'll return to make another run at Lord Stanley's Cup. Great Job, Bergy!

For more on the story, check out WHDH/News 7's website here.

