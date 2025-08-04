Massachusetts has a great combination for their respective casual dining spots, as well as some pretty great fast food restaurants for when you need to grab a quick bite on-the-go. But what if you could have both? A popular trend of restaurants that have been thriving are that of the "fast casual" type. You can order at the counter before seating yourself, and then receive a quality meal shortly after that's as good as fine dining, but done with a more efficient overall process, hence, "fast casual". And now we know where you can go for that spot in the Bay State.

The rising popular trend of fast casual has sprouted some great restaurants throughout the country, especially in recent years. 'Love Food' decided to seek out the very best fast casual restaurants in each state, while ranking them. The spot that took the title of the best fast casual restaurant in Massachusetts was ranked #26 of its kind in the U.S.

Where is the Best Fast Casual Restaurant in Massachusetts?

It's probably no surprise that Boston has more a few eateries of the "fast casual" variety. Sure enough, that's where you can find the best fast casual spot in the Bay State. It's a franchise known as Wow Tikka.

This spot has only been open a few years, but has quickly made a name for itself as a healthy-Indian food option. 'Love Food' elaborated as to why it's the best fast casual restaurant in Massachusetts:

Wow Tikka has only been open since the end of 2022, but the fast casual Indian restaurant has quickly gained some loyal fans. The restaurant's healthy take on Indian food sees rice bowls, salad bowls, and wholewheat wraps (or 'desi burritos') filled with the likes of lamb koftas and soft paneer cheese. The selection of Indian street food is tempting, too – think aloo tikki chaat (soft potato patties with chickpeas, herbs, yogurt, and chutneys) and tandoori chicken.

This fresh take on fast casual dining is looking like it's another must-try spot that deserves a visit out east in the Bay State. After all, it is the best fast casual restaurant in Massachusetts!

