There's always people wanting to get away from the big city for a quick getaway. What could be better than making their way to the western side of the Bay State and enjoying the Berkshires for a weekend?

Recently, 'Boston Magazine' released an article titled, 'Travel Guide: An Ideal Weekend Getaway in the Berkshires'. It comes at a perfect time of year, which is right in time for Fall. So while we might take it for granted that we have some awesome spots here, maybe you can check out some of their suggestions in case you've been a little too coupled up.

Some spots they started with were some great outdoor spots to check out, such as the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.

Recently, the trail has been extended as it runs from Pittsfield to North Adams and goes through 14 miles of scenery throughout the forests and wildlife along the way.

Ramblewild Adventure Park in Lanesborough was another outdoor spot suggested by the publication.

Not only can you take a group of friends or maybe a company retreat for some ziplining, but the Fall is primetime for checking out all the surrounding foliage.

As for exploring indoors, 'Boston Magazine' also features spots like Mass MoCA in North Adams or the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. The exhibits in both of those can both expand your wealth of knowledge and illuminate the imagination.

Mass MoCA

Norman Rockwell Museum

Of course, we are currently in the midst of ArtWeek Berkshires, which means there are over 100 events to attend throughout the ten day event. However, we are down to the last days as the event will end later this week. But you can still check out live musical performances, poetry readings, and much more!

This weekend, another promoted feature is Hancock Shaker Village. Of course, on September 24th and 25th is the 25th Annual Country Fair. There's live music, craft demonstrations, guided hikes, craft beer & cider, and so much more!

And of course, how can you talk about the Berkshires without mentioning some of the great restaurants? 'Boston Magazine' chose to feature Amici in West Stockbridge. If you look up reviews for the Italian spot, you'll see several that can't stop raving about the pasta.

After all that, it makes me feel like I'm not getting out to experience nearly enough of everything we have here. Let's make sure we get to take in all these local spots before all the Bostonians travel here and take advantage of it before we get a chance to. And Kudos to 'Boston Magazine' for giving a solid tour through some must-experience spots!

