Massachusetts is full of some absolutely amazing spots to dine out at if you're craving some Mexican food. Of course, the majority of these are locally owned throughout the state, which is great. Some of those local Mexican restaurants also happen to be fast food joints for when you need a convenient stop to grab a quick bite. And now we know a local favorite serving up fast food where you can go to find the absolute best Mexican fast food in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', has once again sought out to find another spot in Massachusetts that is a must-try if we happen to be looking for some great Mexican food relatively quick, but also leaving a lasting impression, given the quality of the product. They picked out the best Mexican fast food joint in every state. The selections were based on awards and accolades received by the fast food spot, while also using user reviews to determine the recipients of such acclaim.

Where is the Best Mexican Fast Food Joint in Massachusetts?

While this particular Mexican fast food restaurant has only one location, it definitely makes the most of it by expediently serving up some of the best burritos and tacos in Boston. The best Mexican fast food restaurant in Massachusetts is Villa Mexico Cafe.

This Mexican fast food joint has been in business for 25 years and still going strong as a favorite for a quick stop in Boston's financial district. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why they are the best Mexican fast food restaurant in Massachusetts:

Get award-winning burritos and tacos at Villa México Café, where they say it only goes on the menu if it’s really eaten in Mexico (no Tex-Mex here). Once run out of a gas station, the café can now be found in Boston’s Financial District, where the burritos, tacos, and tamales are just as authentic as they were over 25 years ago. Outdoor seating and a small amount of space indoors by the window make it the perfect spot for people watching.

If you happen to make your way around 121 Water Street in Boston, this is the must-try spot to hit up, especially if you're on the go! Check out their menu at the link provided here. If you're looking for a local Mexican restaurant that's quick, you now know where to go, Massachusetts!

