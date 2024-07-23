Massachusetts is Home to One of the Top 20 Rudest Cities in the U.S.

There's no question that Massachusetts is held in high regard in many areas of living. Previous studies have shown that Massachusetts sits at the top of the list when it comes to the best state to raise a family, have a baby, achieve quality education and excel in the tech world. When you add all of the cultural aspects that our great state has to offer, who wouldn't want to consider Massachusetts a place to live and play?

It's Not All Peaches and Cream in Massachusetts

Obviously, there are some less-than-ideal aspects related to Massachusetts. For example, even though Massachusetts is a prime destination to raise a family there are a few cities you may want to avoid in this area due to crime like Holyoke and Springfield for example. In addition, there is one city in Massachusetts that gets the unfortunate honor of being among the top 20 rudest in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Which Massachusetts City is Among the Top 20 Rudest in the United States?

According to an article published by msn.com, a survey by Insider Monkey used data collated from mentions and keywords on Reddit, and by doing this, was able to work out which US cities are the most unfriendly. Insider Money looked for search terms such as 'unfriendliest cities', 'unfriendliest people', 'rudest citizens', and 'most unhelpful citizens' in order to try and find and identify useful threads. Boston came in at #18 on the survey for rudest cities in America for 2024.

The review and quote for Boston on the msn site stated the following:

Some of you reading this may be slightly surprised that Boston didn't rank higher in this list. It's a city renowned for its 'straight talking' locals. They're a no-nonsense bunch who tell it like it is, enjoy some wicked cursing and don't much care who's offended by it.

It's Been Worse for Boston

Ranking at #18 isn't that bad for Boston considering the city ranked at #5 for rudest cities in Massachusetts on another survey a few years ago. That's some real progress falling from #5 to #18.

You can check out all of the cities that made the top 20 list by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine