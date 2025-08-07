Upscale Casual Dining Restaurant Opening New Massachusetts Location

It's always a good thing when another great restaurant decides to join the many excellent ones that we already have existing in Massachusetts no matter what type of spot it is. There's an upscale casual dining restaurant that will be opening its third location in Massachusetts.

The upscale spot will be opening its new spot in Boston's Seaport District. The other two locations of the already existing upscale dining spots are both out east as well, with one being in Somerville, and the other on Boylston Street in downtown Boston. By now, you may have deduced that the restaurant that is opening the third of its kind in Massachusetts is Earls Kitchen + Bar.

The new restaurant is going to be near the future10 World Trade building in Boston's Seaport District. However, there is a bit of a wait before the new Earls Kitchen + Bar arrives. It is expected to open in the early part of 2027.

According to the publication 'Patch', Earls is one of the most successful restaurant groups in North America, with 69 locations, and 10 in the U.S. Earls is Canadian-founded and has more than a 40-year history. Its Somerville and Boston locations opened in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Mark Hladik, President of Earls Kitchen + Bar had this to say about the new location coming to Boston:

Earls is in an exciting phase of accelerated growth in recent months – with the opening of two incredible locations in Florida, as well as soon in Waikiki and Nashville – and we couldn’t be happier to bring a third Earls location to Seaport West...The Seaport District is such an electric waterfront neighborhood and destination, one that matches the energy of the Earls brand. With our Seaport West location, we will create an unrivaled space and experience reflective of the community and city we love.

It's expected the new upscale casual dining spot will be approximately 9,800 square feet. The spot will feature a three-season enclosed patio along with an al fresco dining area that will be utilized during the warmer months of the year. The restaurant will be at 157 Seaport Blvd. in Boston when it opens in 2027.

It's never a bad thing to have new dining spots, Massachusetts!

