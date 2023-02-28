Boston’s Snowiest Day Ever Celebrates 20 Years

Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.

There are some definite notable and memorable snowstorms in my life, particularly the "April Fools" storm of '97. My buddy had just gotten his license and it was game on to do donuts in empty parking lots. Boston got 25.4 inches of snow during that storm, and LATE, too, on April 1!

man with a snow blowing machine SergeyIT loading...

Getting back to the Blizzard of '78 for a second, that was like the gold standard of storms, EVERY big storm we got was compared to that. G.E. even closed, the snow was so bad! I also feel like for that generation, it was a pride thing, you know, like, "we survived the Blizzard of '78"! That storm dumped 27.1 inches of snow, surely a massive storm and 2nd on the all time list of Boston's snowfall totals.

Only One Storm Out-Snowed The Blizzard Of '78, So Far!

It was February of 2003, when "Snowmaggedon" hit, topping the infamous Blizzard of '78's total snowfall by a whopping half inch! Yes, Boston's snowiest day ever was February 18, 2003, with a total of 27.6 inches of snow!