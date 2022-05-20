Bousquet’s Mahanna Cobble Trail Welcomes Berkshire Hikers

Thanks to its new owners beloved Bouquest Moutain has been revamped and welcomes skiers from near and far this past winter. It's in its first full season under the Mill Town Capital umbrella, the Pittsfield ski destination unveiled updated trails, brand new snowmaking equipment, and a completely rebuilt lodge featuring a new rental shop, new eateries, and outdoor seating areas.

Now that the winter season is over, Bousquet is excited to continue welcoming Berkshire residents and visitors alike back to the mountain, this time in their hiking boots.

In January of 2021 the Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC), Bousquet Mountain, and Mill Town marked the re-opening of Mahanna Cobble trail with new and improved hiking access. The 3-mile out and back trail which is accessed from Bousquet offers tremendous views and a great picnic spot.

The first section of the trail follows a 0.6-mile route on Bousquet property, starting at the hiker sign across from the top of Tube Town. Follow posts with blue blazes along a wooded trail and across the Drifter ski slope. From there, the Mahanna Cobble single-track trail is 1 mile with switchback turns and stone steps. There is a spectacular view and stone bench at the vista, dedicated to founding BNRC Executive Director, George Wislocki.

Hikers will enjoy grassy ledges at the vista with uninterrupted views south over Kennedy Park and Yokum Ridge. The return trip allows bird’s eye views of Pittsfield and the North Berkshires.

Dogs are allowed on this specific trail, but they must be under your immediate control at all times. If you continue south along the Yokun Ridge Trail, please be aware that dogs, bikes, and hunting are not allowed on Mass Audubon land.

