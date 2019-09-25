Bowl For A Worthy Cause

Everybody loves a round of bowling and it's even more special when the pins get knocked down and you are assisting a worthy cause in YOUR community.

The Southern Berkshire Youth Football team is sponsoring an evening of bowling on Saturday, October 12th from 6 to 8 pm at The Imperial Bowl located at 555 Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Tickets are only $10 per person and you can participate in unlimited 10 frame games and shoe rental is included. This is a $20 value and you will only paying half price while you are a part of this special fund raiser in our back yard. A GREAT deal if you ask me.

You can also try your luck at a raffle and there will be free giveaways with 100% of all proceeds for the evening to benefit the Chargers football team. If by chance you are unable to attend, you can still help out as Imperial Bowl will honor tickets at anytime for 50% off open play up to $5. If you need more details, give them a call at (413) 443-4453.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from the Southern Berkshire Chargers Youth Football Team for on-air and on-line usage)