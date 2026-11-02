These Red and Black Bugs Seem to Be Having a Party in the Berkshires

Lately, I have been seeing these black and red bugs throughout the radio station in Great Barrington. Recently, I have seen them walking around on the foundation of my home in Pittsfield. I have seen these bugs in the summer months, especially at the radio station, but why am I seeing them now?

What Are These Bugs?

These bugs are called Boxelder bugs and are harmless to humans and pets. Luckily, they don't bite, sting, or emit any sprays. They don't carry diseases and don't cause harm to home structures. This gives me some relief, as they were marching all over my foundation this past weekend.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Boxelder Bug walking on home foundation.

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Why Am I Seeing These Bugs Now?

You'll typically see Boxelder bugs during the warm weather, which makes sense why I'm seeing them now. October (and now November) had some very warm days with bright sunshine. Boxelder bugs are attracted to warmth and often gather in large numbers on the sunny, south- or west-facing sides of buildings. This was the case at my house on Sunday; there was a group of 30-40 of these bugs, and they were on the side of the house where the sun was shining and hitting the foundation.

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How to Prevent Them From Entering Your Home

The good news, as mentioned earlier, is that boxelder bugs don't cause harm, but if you want to make sure they don't get into your home and cause a nuisance, you'll want to seal cracks with caulk around your windows, doors, and foundation to keep them from getting inside your home.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale