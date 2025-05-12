Brace Yourselves For Another Possible TP Shortage, Massachusetts
Some potentially troubling news heading our way, Massachusetts residents. Remember during the pandemic when we fought the Great Toilet Paper Wars against our fellow consumers?
Those days could potentially return, according to some news outlets. And no, I'm not talking about the pandemic returning, I'm referring to the possible return of a toilet paper shortage.
According to Men's Journal, the company Suzano SA, which is the world's largest exporter of pulp, recently made the rather ominous warning that, due to President Trump's trade policies and tariffs, a shortage of TP may be the end result.
This warning has the potential to cause fear, obviously, in millions of people who will not soon forget the empty supermarket shelves they had to deal with five years ago. Hang on, though. Don't start thinking the worst--yet.
As of early April, there have been similar warnings on the internet and across social media, but toilet paper shortages have not materialized yet. But Suzano SA's recent warning does carry some weight.
In case you didn't know, pulp is a very important ingredient in the manufacture of toilet paper. Men's Journal says that, according to a Bloomberg news report, Suzano SA says that in April, it experienced a 20% decrease in shipments to the U.S.
Suzano SA also said that additional costs will be passed on the American consumer making for higher TP prices. At this point, I guess anything is possible but apparently, it's too soon to tell.
For the full story, visit Men's Journal's website here and let's keep our fingers crossed!
