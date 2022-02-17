What are Some of Your Fond Memories of the Pittsfield Bradlees?(2 videos)

One Berkshire County department store I loved visiting throughout the '90s was Bradlees in Pittsfield. Located on Merrill Road in Pittsfield, (in the same plaza as Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed Bath and Beyond etc.) my mother would take me with her on shopping trips to Pittsfield and Bradlees was a favorite stop of ours.

Even though Bradlees was a Chain Department Store, The Retailer Had a Hometown Charm to it.

I'm not sure if it's the nostalgia talking but Bradlees, to me, had a hometown feel, certainly much more than some of the even bigger overcrowded big box stores we see today. I would spend, what felt like 30-40 minutes, staring at the latest WWF, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Ghostbuster toys. Depending on my age some of those toys were the big priority in my life. As I got older, I would have fun scanning through their music section of cassette tapes and compact discs all while my mother would be browsing through the clothing and jewelry departments. Back in the day parents and kids split up in stores with very little thought or worry. It was certainly a different time.

Bradlees Had Some Fun Commercials...Here's one from 1990. Did you own that answering machine?

So, What Happened to Bradlees? Get the Entire History of the Department Store Retail Chain by Checking Out This Video

Bradlees was certainly a fun store for my family. What are some of your memories of another department that many of us in the Berkshires loved so much?

