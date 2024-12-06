Brand New Local Irish Pub is Opening Up in Massachusetts

We're always excited when a new local spot opens up anywhere throughout Massachusetts! Not only is it a brand new joint to hit up for a beverage, but a place that will appeal to the community in its specific location.

According to the 'Dorchester Reporter', there is a brand new Irish pub and eatery opening up this weekend. The new spot is opening up at 376 Neponset Ave in Dorchester as native of Ireland and owner Oran McGonagle opens up McGonagle's Restaurant & Pub.

While initially McGonagle's had a goal of opening at some point in November, it will be this very weekend when the new spot will open its doors for its "soft opening". Oran McGonagle recently told 'The Dorchester Reporter' how he really hopes the new pub will be tied into the local Dorchester community:

The whole idea of an Irish bar is to be warm, inviting, and cozy. It's an Irish pup and everyone is welcome...We’re going to try and make it a really vibrant part of Dorchester where people can have their events. Someone might have their christening here and end up having their 21st here. I want it to be somewhere that really feels like it's a part of the community.

The new spot will have two levels, along with a modern take on a classic Dublin pub look, complete with dark-wood finishes and Victorian-style tin ceilings. There will also be a small stage with hopes of hosting live music acts.

Oran McGonagle currently is the owner or director of operations at a total of seven restaurants and pubs spread across the Boston area, which include The Dubliner, which has received plenty of acclaim recently. 'Boston Magazine' has named it the number one Irish pub in Boston for the past two years. Chef Aiden McGee, who helped to create the food on the menu at The Dubliner, will be the executive chef for McGonagle's in Dorchester.

It looks like there's going to be another spot in the Boston area to check out for some local nightlife. Cheers, Massachusetts!

