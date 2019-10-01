Break In on Bernard Gibbons Drive

From The Great Barrington Police Department

Police arrested overnight a local man for breaking into an apartment at Bernard Gibbons Drive. Shortly after midnight a resident at the apartments called police to say an intruder was just in her apartment and stole some cigarettes as she slept. She had to push him out the door.

Based in her identification a short time later Officer Victor Zucco and Sgt. Paul Storti arrested a neighbor Wisdom Ellerbee, Jr. age 63, also of Bernard Gibbons Drive. Ellerbee was charged with Burglary. He was released without bail for arraignment at a later date in court.