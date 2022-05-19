Break-In Suspect Had Arrest Warrant Out Of Pittsfield District Court

A recent break-in attempt in South Hadley was apparently allegedly perpetrated by a man with an arrest warrant issued from the Pittsfield District Court. South Hadley is around 60 miles from Pittsfield. (See the charges list at the end of this article)

According to a post on the South Hadley Police Department Facebook page, on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 3:00 pm the South Hadley department received a call from a resident regarding two males that were noticed walking around her neighbor’s house on Bolton Street in the town. A physical description of the males was given to officers.

An attempt was made to go through a window...

According to the South Hadley Police, officers located the males and learned that the resident saw one of the males attempting to enter their home through a window. The resident told the officer that the male had damaged their screen trying to enter the home.