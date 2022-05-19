Break-In Suspect Had Arrest Warrant Out Of Pittsfield District Court
A recent break-in attempt in South Hadley was apparently allegedly perpetrated by a man with an arrest warrant issued from the Pittsfield District Court. South Hadley is around 60 miles from Pittsfield. (See the charges list at the end of this article)
A Break-in attempt was made on May 13th...
According to a post on the South Hadley Police Department Facebook page, on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 3:00 pm the South Hadley department received a call from a resident regarding two males that were noticed walking around her neighbor’s house on Bolton Street in the town. A physical description of the males was given to officers.
An attempt was made to go through a window...
According to the South Hadley Police, officers located the males and learned that the resident saw one of the males attempting to enter their home through a window. The resident told the officer that the male had damaged their screen trying to enter the home.
The officers also learned that at least three cars in the area had been broken into. Upon further investigation by the officers, they found the same suspect had items in his possession that were stolen from those car break-ins.
As a result of this investigation, a 41-year-old male was arrested and charged with:
- Attempt to Commit Crime (attempted B&E into residence)
- B&E Vehicle Nighttime for Felony
- B&E Vehicle Nighttime for Felony
- B&E Vehicle Nighttime for Felony
- Receive Stolen Property
- Carry Dangerous Weapon
- Warrant-(Pittsfield District Court)
There were no further details given. We will update this story if further information is provided to us regarding the names of the arrested individual, or other relevant information.��
