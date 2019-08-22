BREAKING: 15 Year Old Male Struck By Car

From The Great Barrington Police Department

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at approximately 1205, Great Barrington Police along with Southern Berkshire Ambulance and Great Barrington Fire responded to a car versus pedestrian motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Railroad Streets.

Upon arrival bystanders were rendering aid to a 15 year old male whom was struck by a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Judy L. Hoffman of New City, New York. The juvenile, who will not be identified due to his age, was transported to Fairview Hospital by SBAS, where he was treated and released for a leg injury. Hoffman’s vehicle sustained damage, however she was uninjured.

An investigation was conducted, and based on witness statements, as well as video evidence gathered from a nearby business, no charges will be filed in connection with the accident at this time.