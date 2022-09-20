BREAKING NEWS: North Adams Mexican Restaurant Has New Owners

Before you know it, we'll be able to enjoy some quality and beverages whether if you enjoy a burrito, nachos, margaritas, or just an ice-cold beer. A North County favorite also well known as Desperadoes Mexican Restaurant in North Adams has plans to reopen this Thursday as a sign on the door was posted Tuesday.

Chef Chris Bonnivier of Adams along with his partners Sandra Lopez Nieves and Joseph Bevilacqua made the announcement that Bonnivier had bought the restaurant from Pete Oleskewicz who has been facing many health challenges according to a Facebook post he made as well as the fact that the restaurant had to temporary close. He also mentioned that he will put his main focus on another local favorite well known as Miss Adams Diner.

Chris Bonnivier has over 40 years in the business everything from food trucks to fine dining. The plan is to maintain the menu we all know and love but also add on some items as Bonnivier and his team will be showing off their talents. He also made an appearance on the Food Network and worked in many high-class hotels from The Adelphi House over in Saratoga NY, to the former Gala in the Orchards.

I am really excited the fact that one of my favorite local Mexican eateries is getting another chance of being in business again. Burritos, and an ice-cold margarita are my two main favorites when it comes to nice a Mexican feast. When you go to a Mexican restaurant, what is your favorite menu item? Let me know on our station app.

