Breaking News: Santa Claus has left the North Pole…Track him to the Berkshires

Kids don’t need to wonder where Santa is anymore thanks to the sophisticated GPS system tracked by NORAD…the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD has been tracking Santa since the ’50s but technology has allowed NORAD to share Saint Nick’s location online for all good girls and boys to see on the special NORAD TRACK SANTA website.

The site features an official Santa Tracker and has plenty of other things to see including a music stage playing Christmas favorites, an arcade where you can play a different game each day, a library where you can learn all about the magic sleigh and holiday traditions. There’s even a theater showing movies about Santa as well as NORAD. You can visit NORAD’s Headquarters from the site and be sure to visit the gift shop sometime before Christmas.

In addition to the NORAD Tracks Santa website, you can also download Apps to track the big guy from the App Store and Google Play.

So as the big day is finally here click on this link to the NORAD TRACK SANTA website. Watch the miracle that is Santa Clause and his faithful reindeer on their once-a-year voyage around the world with very important stops in the Berkshires.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked