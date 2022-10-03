What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.

We don't have a lot of information at this time but apparently, the occupants of two vehicles were involved in a shooting battle on Parker Street on Monday afternoon in an area that has plenty of kids and children.

The cars entered the bottom of Parker from Tyler Street and witnesses say the occupants of the white car started firing at a blue car. Later on, bullet casings were found in at least one of the residences.

Eventually, Pittsfield Police stopped the vehicle that was suspected to be a part of the chase however sources say that the suspects were detained and released when no weapon was found. Here's some video from an anonymous source:

This story is still in its breaking stages. We will update the story as more information becomes clear.