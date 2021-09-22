Breaking: not vaccinated, no games or concerts for you at TD Garden…

If you’re not fully vaccinated your options to go to concerts and in-door sporting events are limited. The TD Garden in Boston, the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Celtics today released a statement alerting Celtics and Bruins fans “that all guests 12 years and older are required to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena”.

These policies are becoming commonplace. Farm Aid this Saturday at an outdoor venue in Hartford is requiring proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the gates opening.

According to the TD Garden, Bruins. Celtics release the no vax no entry policy will go into effect on Thursday, September 30th in time for the first Bruins pre-season home game. In addition, the City of Boston public health order requires all guests over the age of 2-years old to wear a mask in the Garden “except while actively eating or drinking as permitted, will remain in effect until further notice” according to the release.

The same rules are in effect for the upcoming concerts at TD Garden including; Michael Buble, Twenty One Pilots, Harry Styles, and J Balvin. You can read the statement and get additional information by clicking this link to the TD Garden website.

Locally you can listen to the Bruins and Celtics radio broadcasts on New Country 94.7 WNAW in North Adams and in Pittsfield AM-1420 WBEC.

