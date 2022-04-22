Breaking: There’s A Huge Fire Involving Two Houses In Pittsfield

The Pittsfield Fire Department with mutual aid from multiple Berkshire County fire stations is on the scene of a massive fire that is at this point involving two houses at the southeast corner of Cherry and Lincoln Streets in Pittsfield. The homes in the neighborhood are fairly close together so containing the fire at this point, you would think, is crucial.

We are at the scene gathering info and will have more information posted here shortly including more photos and videos.

All the information here was gathered during the ongoing fire scene. The fire, which apparently began on the top floor of 114 Lincoln Street, was called in shortly before 5:00 PM. Fire investigators are on the scene.

One of the involved houses is a multifamily unit and multiple families have been displaced because of the fire.

This video shows water from the firefighting effort gushing out of the front door of the 114 Lincoln Street address:

More Video from today's massive fire...

No injuries have been reported at this point, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators on the scene were seen talking to possible witnesses. There were several possible causes being thrown about, but at this point, there is no official word.

More Photos from this devastating fire:

*We will update this story after the inevitable press release is issued from the Pittsfield Fire Department.

*All the photos and videos posted here are credited to Victoria Spencer, who was on the scene for us today.

