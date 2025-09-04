Massachusetts students are back to school, which means summer vacation is officially over. While the vacation portion of summer has concluded, there's still plenty of summer left to get outside and enjoy the weather.

There's Still Enough Summer Left to Enjoy Massachusetts Beaches

One of the many things Massachusetts is known for is its natural beauty. Bay Staters are lucky to be able to experience all four seasons, as each one brings a unique backdrop and breathtaking outdoor experience. Lucky for us, the days are still warm and the sun is still hanging around through the early evening hours. If you didn't get the chance to spend time on the beach during summer vacation, you still have opportunities to put your toes in the sand and soak in the late-summer rays.

These Massachusetts Beaches are Absolutely Breathtaking

What better place to enjoy the beach than Massachusetts? To get you in the mood, we have included 15 photos of some of the most breathtaking beaches in Massachusetts.

15 Breathtaking Views of Beautiful Beaches Throughout Massachusetts These beautiful images of Massachusetts beaches will motivate you to put your toes in the sand and soak in the rays. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Don't these photos make you want to pack up your beach bag and head out to the sand? The great thing about spending time on the beach at this time of year is that while it's still warm, it's not scorching hot. In addition, with school back in session, you don't have to worry about fighting through the crowds both on the beach and driving to the beach. Make sure you get out into the sand while there' still some summer left, you deserve the serenity and relaxation.

