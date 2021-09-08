Breathtaking Berkshire Road Announced as “Most Scenic” in the State by AAA…

AAA has listed the most scenic roads in each of the northeast states and of course, a road that starts or ends (depends on which way you are driving) is in the Berkshires. Last month AAA published an article listing the best scenic roads in Mass, New Hampshire, Maine Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

The top scenic road in Massachusetts according to AAA is (virtual drum roll) The Mohawk Trail. It is no surprise to me or others that have cruised this spectacular road that Rt 2 is so highly regarded as the most scenic in the state. The 65 mile stretch of twists and turns spans 65 miles from Williamstown to Greenfield.

The Visit New England website lists the road as one of the oldest in the country and makes note of the history and origin of the Mohawk Trail name from when the Mohawk tribe marched and destroyed the Pocumtucks in what was described as a fierce battle. Other historic figures that used the trail included Metacomet, also known as "King Phillip" by the British according to the Visit New England website. Benedict Arnold also led an army down the trail according to the site.

The Mohawk Trail is a beautiful ride that takes you through the Berkshire towns of Williamstown, North Adams, and Florida. I always stop and take a picture of the Welcome to Florida sign and as a joke send it to family and friends letting them know “I’m in Florida…wish you were here” thankful I was in the Mass town and not the COVID laden state.

The other “Most Scenic Roads in the Northeast” include; the Park Loop Road in Maine, the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire, the Green Mountain Byway in Vermont, State Route 169 in Connecticut, Ocean Drive in Rhode Island, the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway in New York and in New Jersey the Palisades Scenic Byway. Click this link for the complete AAA article.

