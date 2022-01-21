Brian Laundrie Admitted to Murdering Gabby Petito in Notebook Confession

Approximately five months after Gabby Petito's murder, the killer has been identified as her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

On Friday (Jan. 21), the FBI confirmed that in a journal entry, Brian took responsibility for Gabby's death, which happened on the couple's cross-country road trip this past summer. It is not known what exactly the entry said, however, according to the FBI's report, the notebook “revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

The notebook was discovered in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October. The discovery was made near Laundrie's remains and a revolver. Brian's death was previously ruled a suicide, according to the Laundrie family's lawyer.

The FBI also confirmed that it was Brian who sent text messages between his and Gabby's cell phones in the days after Gabby was strangled to death to try and "deceive law enforcement by giving the impression Ms. Petito was still alive."

FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement that "the investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

"The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family," he continued. "The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world."

The Petito and Laundrie families have reached an agreement on how Gabby and Brian's belongings will be distributed amongst them.

The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, issued a public statement following the FBI's release of their report.

"Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them," Bertolino said. "We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children. May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace."

Gabby went missing in August while on a van road trip across the country with Brian. She was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after Brian nor the Laundrie family responded to Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt's text messages and phone calls to them regarding Gabby's disappearance.

Brian returned to his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie's home on Sept. 1 without Gabby. He became the sole person of interest before he disappeared. His remains were later discovered in the local nature preserve on Oct. 20. Authorities said that Brian used Gabby's debit card and cellphone.