Brian Wilson’s Tanglewood Show Canceled

The Brian Wilson "Pet Sounds" June 16 concert at Tanglewood has been canceled, according to Tanglewood representatives.

A statement from Wilson on his website explained that he was canceling his June tour due to health concerns, saying in part:

"It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and i’m physically stronger than i’ve been in a long time.

However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles."

Wilson said he plans to rest, recover and work with doctors with the hope of returning to the road. He closed by saying, "The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome."