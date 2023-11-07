A Popular Holiday Attraction Opens Soon in Massachusetts

It's that time of year when holiday events are starting to take shape. Craft fairs, bazaars, and parties are happening all around and one very popular holiday attraction will be opening in Massachusetts one day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 22).

Get our free mobile app

The Massachusetts Holiday Attraction is Sure to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

One breathtaking site is the Bright Nights display at Forest Park in Springfield. Bright Nights is a tour that you and your family can take in your car through a winter wonderland of traditional and non-traditional holiday settings (video below). I took the Bright Night tour about 10 years ago and it really is awe-inspiring. I couldn't help but be in the holiday spirit after I took the tour at Forest Park.

How Long Will The Bright Nights Holiday Display Be Open for People to Visit?

As previously noted the Bright Nights display will open at Forest Park in Springfield on Nov. 22. You'll be able to tour the attraction all the way through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (closed Nov. 27th and 28th). You can check out what the Bright Nights tour is like in the video below.

Are There Other Things to Do at Bright Nights Aside from the Light Tour?

Other than the tour itself there are a variety of activities that you can partake in at Forest Park including Zoo Night, a visit with Santa, choral concerts, and much more. You can check out the activity schedule, ticket information, and more by going here.

If you're looking for a festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends this year, get everybody piled in the car and make your way to Forest Park in Springfield as this display will not only brighten up your night, it will brighten up your holiday season.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff