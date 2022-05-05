Bright Sun Today But More Rain on the Way

A beautiful day today in the Berkshires. Enjoy the sun as it won't be shining in the Berkshire sky this much again until Sunday according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service.

The latest National Weather Service forecast is below.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

Friday A chance of rain, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.