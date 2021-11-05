Bringing Comfort And Warmth To The Berkshires With The PJ Library Pajama Drive

PJ Library Pajama Drive Will Bring Warmth and Comfort to At-Risk Children in the Berkshires.

One of the coziest and comforting things especially when the weather is cooler is some comfy warm PJ's. You will be are helping out kids here in the Berkshires.

Drop-Off Sites Across Berkshire County at Carr Hardware, Nov. 8 -Dec. 6

As chilly weather returns to the Berkshires, the PJ Library Pajama Drive conducted by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires also returns to help the many children in our community who may lack the comfort of warm sleepwear.

Last year’s effort collected more than 400 pairs of pajamas from individuals, groups, and local businesses. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires wants to build on that success.

They have again teamed up with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off of brand-new pajamas as far as sizes go they are looking for sizes from newborn to teen at these convenient locations across Berkshire County:

Carr Hardware, 256 Main Street in Great Barrington

Carr Hardware, 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South Street in Pittsfield

Carr Hardware, 179 State Road in North Adams

The Pajama Drive runs from November 8 through December 6.

Monetary donations towards the purchase of pajamas are also welcome. Questions? Contact Susan Frisch Lehrer (413) 442-4360, ext. 14 or email: slehrer@jewishberkshires.org.

www.jewishberkshires.org

Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.

