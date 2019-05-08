British Rock Group To Perform at Tanglewood (photo)

Squeeze are celebrating their 45th band anniversary in the best way. They’re coming to Lenox, MA, on Aug. 29 at Tanglewood with “The Squeeze Songbook 2019” tour to play their best hits including “Tempted”, “Pulling Mussels From A Shell”, “Hour Glass” and rare gems from their back catalogue. Their national tour runs from Aug. 14 to Sep. 22.

Squeeze has Been hailed as the Lennon and McCartney of their generation, according to Rolling Stone . In addition the band has played Coachella and headlined numerous festivals. They have released 15 studio albums, 14 compilation albums, 4 live albums, 1 extended play and 48 singles. All of Squeeze's hits are written by Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford. In addition, the site of their first UK gig received a prestigious PRS For Music Heritage Plaque 3 that has also commemorated the debuts of Blur and Dire Straits. They’ve also received an Ivor Novello award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music, the Nordoff-Robbins Icon Award and the Mojo Icon Award.

You can get more band information along with Tanglewood ticket information by going here .

