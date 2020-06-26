A Tennessee dog named August, or "Augie," just set a record by doing nothing more than living life.

She turned 20 on April 24th, which makes her the longest living golden retriever in history, according to GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue. That's 140 in people years.

On average, golden retrievers live about 10-12 years, but many don't live that long, so August has accomplished a big feat.

August lives in Oakland, Tennessee, with Jennifer and Steve, who she's lived with for 6 years after being re-homed twice due to reasons not her fault.

To celebrate her 20th birthday, she celebrated with her three golden siblings, having a dog-friendly carrot cake.

Read more about August at Golden Hearts.