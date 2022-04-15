A Popular Menu Item Has Returned to a Favorite Berkshire County Eatery
Berkshire County has much to offer when it comes to dining options. Whether it's Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Adams, etc., you're going to find something that will fit almost every taste and palate. Even with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head over the past couple of years, there are still plenty of options to satisfy your taste buds throughout the Berkshires.
There's no doubt that many Berkshire County residents love eating at Burger King as well. Have you seen the line of cars at lunchtime? If you're a Burger King fan, get ready for your day to be made. A popular item that has been off the menu for some time has returned. That item is the $5 Your Way Meal.
The $5 Your Way Meal consists of the following:
- Double Whopper Junior
- Small Fries
- 4 Piece Nuggets
- Small Coke
That meal should keep you filled for a while no doubt.
We've received confirmation that all three Berkshire County locations have the $5 Your Way meal back on their menus. We've included their address and contact information below.
29 1st Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 448 - 9940
500 Pittsfield Road
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 395-0862
74 American Legion Drive
North Adams, MA 01247
(413) 662-3521