Berkshire County has much to offer when it comes to dining options. Whether it's Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Adams, etc., you're going to find something that will fit almost every taste and palate. Even with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head over the past couple of years, there are still plenty of options to satisfy your taste buds throughout the Berkshires.

There's no doubt that many Berkshire County residents love eating at Burger King as well. Have you seen the line of cars at lunchtime? If you're a Burger King fan, get ready for your day to be made. A popular item that has been off the menu for some time has returned. That item is the $5 Your Way Meal.

The $5 Your Way Meal consists of the following:

Double Whopper Junior

Small Fries

4 Piece Nuggets

Small Coke

That meal should keep you filled for a while no doubt.

We've received confirmation that all three Berkshire County locations have the $5 Your Way meal back on their menus. We've included their address and contact information below.

29 1st Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 448 - 9940

500 Pittsfield Road

Lenox, MA 01240

(413) 395-0862

74 American Legion Drive

North Adams, MA 01247

(413) 662-3521

