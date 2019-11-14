Business Plan Showcase Will be Held at Dewey Hall

Participants from this fall’s Entry to Entrepreneurship program will present their business plans to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA. BerkShares, Inc. invites the community to experience and participate in “community supported entrepreneurship” at this free event from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

This is the fifth consecutive year that BerkShares, Inc. has offered Entry to Entrepreneurship (E2E), a seven-week business education experience. This year’s participants come from throughout Berkshire County and range in age from 20 to 60. Since late September, the class has met on Wednesdays from 6:00 to 8:30 at various business locations throughout the region.

The program is offered by BerkShares, Inc. in partnership with the Schumacher Center for a New Economics and Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network’s Berkshire Regional Office. E2E guides students of all ages through the process of writing a business plan, while maintaining a special focus on the local economy. Participants are asked to consider what we are currently importing to this region that we could be producing locally and are encouraged to look at these “gaps” in the local economy as business opportunities.

After the presentations, audience members will be invited to ask questions of the students and join a conversation about business opportunities in the Berkshires. There is no fee for admission, but donations will be welcome to help fund the future development of the Entry to Entrepreneurship program.

