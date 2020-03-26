Businesses Open and Ready to Serve You

Here is a list of local business open to serve you and your family.

Paddy’s Pub in Dalton

Offering their entire menu for takeout, curbside delivery and home delivery Thursday – Saturday from 4-8, and on Sundays from 3-7 for pizza and wings.

Backwater Grille in Canaan NY

Offering their entire menu as well as cocktails to-go Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 and Sundays Noon-6.

Papa Joe’s in Pittsfield

Offering FREE delivery on their entire menu as well as takeout and curbside delivery seven days a week starting at 11am.

East Side Café in Pittsfield

Open for Pizza takeout on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-9pm.

Dewey’s Public House in Dalton

Open for takeout Thursday – Saturday from 4-7 with a special menu weekly.

Tito’s Mexican Grill in Pittsfield

Entire menu available for takeout or door dash seven days a week, lunch and dinner.

Sarah’s Cheesecakes in Pittsfield

Open for Takeout only Monday – Friday 7-3 and Saturdays 8-3.

Bartlett’s Apple Orchard in Richmond

Open regular hours offering basic produce, essentials and some meats alongside all of their normal products.

Dwyer’s Stateline Beer and Wine in Pownall VT

Open regular hours and offering their fantastic deli items in grab & go options!

Harry’s Supermarket in Pittsfield

Open regular hours and offering grocery delivery. If shopping in-store, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor in Pittsfield

Open for essential services Monday – Friday from 8-3. Curbside Pickup available as well as large equipment delivery. For non-essential services, call 443-2623.

John’s Building Supply in Pittsfield The store is closed, however they are accepting phone-in orders, for delivery only, from 7am to noon, Monday through Friday. Payment will be by credit card or store account charges only.

Dr. Energy Saver

Offering free virtual home evaluations via their website at www.drenergysaverctma.com

Carr Hardware All locations are open with normal business hours and also offering curbside pick up and home delivery.

Dettinger Lumber Company Open and offering free delivery.

Mazzeo's Ristorante-Open Monday through Saturday from 4-8 for takeout and delivery. Visit mazzeos ristorante dot com for the full menu.

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank-Lobbies closed but drive up windows are open.

Greylock Federal Credit Union-Lobbies closed but drive ups open in Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Adams, and Great Barrington

Bedard Brothers-Service center and auto body shops open

Haddad Dealerships-Service Centers and collision center open. Sales available online at haddad auto.com

Patrick’s Pub - Pittsfield

Open for delivery…takeout & curbside pickup

Monday-Saturday 12-2 and 5-9

Full menu at www.patrickspub.com

Grazies Italian Restaurant – North Adams

Open Tuesday – Sunday 4-8pm

Takeout and delivery

Haflinger Hause in Adams

Special Menu on line

Takeout and delivery

Tuesday-Saturday 4:30-7:30

Boston Seafood in North Adams

Takeout and delivery

Tuesday-Sunday 4pm-8pm

Everyday buy 2 Fish Dinners get the 3rd free

South Side Sales in North Adams

Open for Service / Showroom

Monday-Friday 9am-4:30pm

Zuccos Restuarnat in Pittsfield

Open for delivery/takeout/curbside

Full menu…open 12-2 and 4-8pm

On a Roll in Lenox

Special menu online

Breakfast and lunch

Free delivery/takeout/curbside

Andrus Power Solutions - Generac’s best-selling Automatic Standby Generators are designed to protect you and your family from extended power failures. Never lose power! Call 243-0043 or visit Andrus power solutions dot com.

Berkshire Meadows – If you’ve been laid off due to the current situation – Berkshire Meadows in Housatonic has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS and are accepting applications now! Visit Berkshire meadows dash j r I dot com

M & M’s Tap & Tavern – Offering delivery between 4-9PM! Visit www.mmtapandtavernny.com

Wheeler & Taylor – For nearly 100 years and with 5 offices, Wheeler & Taylor has the right coverage for all your insurance needs – www.wheelertaylordot.com

Four Brothers Pizza – OPEN for takeout! Enjoy 2-medium cheese pizzas for just $18-95! Call 528-9684

Gorham & Norton – Call in grocery & deli orders at 528-0900. Open from 9 to 5p on Main Street, Great Barrington.

John’s Garage & Autobody – Both the body shop and garage are open for repairs, service and inspection stickers.

Seward’s Tires – Is open! If you need tires, brakes, batteries, belts & hoses, oil change, suspension repair – Seward’s is here for you! Call 528-3168 for an appointment!

Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair –If you need that oil change, to major repairs on your vehicle, the Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair team is open and will fix your vehicle! Call 499-4147 or 442-1620 to make your appointment!

Barrington Brewery – Call 528-8282 for Take-Out To-Go Bundles – different entrée dessert specials weekly – even beer-to-go available. www.barringtonbrewery.net.

Four Brothers Drive-In – Open nightly with great movies as viewers can watch movies from their enclosed vehicles! And – reduced ticket prices too! Visit play eat drink dot com.

Kent’s Vacuum – Store is closed, however if you need a vacuum, or equipment & supplies – call Jeff at 528-0690 or visit www.kentsvacuum.com.

Marketplace Kitchen Table – Curbside pickup offering dinner specials for a family of 4 for 24-95, 7 days a week! Marketplace kitchen dot com.

Salmon Run Fish House – Weekly dinner specials – call or email your order by 1PM for pickup between 4-8PM daily, except Tuesdays! Follow Salmon Run on Facebook for specials.

Heritage Tavern – Offering homemade frozen meals for 2 starting at just $12-99. Call 637-0884. Takeout and delivery!

Ward’s Nursery – Closed, but running a limited delivery service via phone orders at 528-0166.

Berkshire Mountain Bakery – Take-and-bake pizza curbside pick-up. Delivering breads, pastries and more – 413-274-1313

Fiesta Bar & Grill – Takeout Tuesday thru Saturday from 12:30 to 8PM

Shiro Kitchen & Asian Market – Full menu for takeout. 528-1898!

SoCo Creamery – Takeout ice cream, milkshakes & sorbet between noon and 9PM. Call 644-9866.

Taft Farms – Prepared foods and soup available. Call 528-1515 between 8am and 6pm for curbside pickup!

Bizen Gourmet Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar – Offering 1 FREE vegetarian sushi roll daily between noon and 2pm and 5pm for all local Southern Berkshire students as free lunch programs have ceased. 17 Railroad Street, Great Barrington.

Big Y World Class Supermarkets – New reserved store hours for senior citizens 60 and older and people with compromised immune systems can shop daily between 7-8AM. Regular store hours 8AM to 8PM.

Andrus Power Solutions - Generac’s best-selling Automatic Standby Generators are designed to protect you and your family from extended power failures. Never lose power! Call 243-0043 or visit Andrus power solutions dot com.

Berkshire Meadows – If you’ve been laid off due to the current situation – Berkshire Meadows in Housatonic has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS and are accepting applications now! Visit Berkshire meadows dash j r I dot com

M & M’s Tap & Tavern – Offering delivery between 4-9PM! Visit www.mmtapandtavernny.com

Wheeler & Taylor – For nearly 100 years and with 5 offices, Wheeler & Taylor has the right coverage for all your insurance needs – www.wheelertaylordotcom

Four Brothers Pizza – OPEN for takeout! Enjoy 2-medium cheese pizzas for just $18-95! Call 528-9684

Gorham & Norton – Call in grocery & deli orders at 528-0900. Open from 9 to 5p on Main Street, Great Barrington.

John’s Garage & Autobody – Both the body shop and garage are open for repairs, service and inspection stickers.

Seward’s Tires – Is open! If you need tires, brakes, batteries, belts & hoses, oil change, suspension repair – Seward’s is here for you! Call 528-3168 for an appointment!

Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair –If you need that oil change, to major repairs on your vehicle, the Williams & Kingsley Auto Repair team is open and will fix your vehicle! Call 499-4147 or 442-1620 to make your appointment!

Dr. Energy Saver – Offering free virtual home evaluations via their website at dr energy saver ct ma dot com.

Barrington Brewery – Call 528-8282 for Take-Out To-Go Bundles – different entrée dessert specials weekly – even beer-to-go available. www.barringtonbrewerydotnet

Four Brothers Drive-In – Open nightly with great movies as viewers can watch movies from their enclosed vehicles! And – reduced ticket prices too! Visit play eat drink dot com.

Kent’s Vacuum – Store is closed, however if you need a vacuum, or equipment & supplies – call Jeff at 528-0690 or visit www.kentsvacuum.com

www.kentsvacuu

Marketplace Kitchen Table – Curbside pickup offering dinner specials for a family of 4 for 24-95, 7 days a week! Marketplace kitchen dot com.

Salmon Run Fish House – Weekly dinner specials – call or email your order by 1PM for pickup between 4-8PM daily, except Tuesdays! Follow Salmon Run on Facebook for specials.

Heritage Tavern – Offering homemade frozen meals for 2 starting at just $12-99. Call 637-0884. Takeout and delivery!

Ward’s Nursery – Closed, but running a limited delivery service via phone orders at 528-0166.