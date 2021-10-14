Butterball Recalls Ground Turkey, Possible Contamination

Butterball is recalling approximately 14 thousand pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with blue plastic.

According to a media statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service(FSIS), Butterball LLC is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.

The ground turkey products in the recall were produced on September 28 and include the following:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

FSIS discovered the problem when it received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The big concern is the FSIS is worried that some products might be in consumers' freezers or refrigerators. If you have any of these products, do not eat them. Either throw them away immediately or bring them back to the place you purchased them.

Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a local healthcare provider. It should be noted that so far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury from consuming these products.

For full recall information, visit the FSIS website here.

