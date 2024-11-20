Butternut Fire Update, Wednesday Nov. 20

Additional Update: According to the Great Barrington Police, as of 1:30 this afternoon, more than 50 vehicles have dropped off supplies including water to help those fighting the Butternut Fire.

As of 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2024...from Great Barrington Fire Dept

The fire has consumed what is estimated to be slightly less than 1100 acres as the fire had unexpected growth overnight. Also at this time, the fire is more than a quarter of a mile from the nearest structures and there are not any immediate threats to the public. There have NOT been any evacuation orders at this time. We have strategically placed structural fire crews in the areas where there is the POTENTIAL for us to operate in a protection mode to protect homes and property.

In the event of a need for an evacuation order, residents will be notified through Code RED along with in-person door-to-door notifications of the affected area – an information post will be shared on how to sign up if you are already not signed up.

This is a multi-agency effort utilizing a unified command and involving local, state and federal agencies and is involving forest in Great Barrington and Sheffield.

A few IMPORTANT announcements.

First – and most important. Much of the information on social media is false. Ski Butternut is not burning and there have not been any evacuations at this time – of any property. The name of the fire is the Butternut Fire – Butternut is NOT on fire.

Second – we know the smoke in town is heavier than it has been, the cooler air and “heavier” smoke does not allow the smoke to float away from the area. The town is NOT in danger.

Third – the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. We are beyond appreciative. Our immediate needs for those that are wishing to pitch in is for packaged food, fruit, water, and Gatorade. Unfortunately, we are not able to accept any homemade or prepared food. Both food and monetary donations can be brought to the Claire Teague Senior Center Center at 917 Main Street Great Barrington.

Lastly – Please allow us to do our work. Many want to help out, this is a very dangerous and complex operation. Please do NOT go into the woods to try and help. For safety, accountability and insurance purposes, we are not able to enlist volunteers to help with the operations.

There has been a stream of vehicles stopping by to drop items off (including water) for firefighters and you can do the same if you are looking to help.

Keep checking back for updates.