Cabbage Stalk Night and the Price You’ll Pay in Berkshire County

Halloween is just about here. This Saturday, the kids will hit the streets in their spooky costumes, knocking on doors, ringing doorbells, and asking for candy.

My Trick-or-Treat Memories in the Berkshires

When I was a kid in the 90s, I went trick-or-treating every year in the northern Berkshires. It was a little different back then in terms of rules. I remember that some groups of kids had adults with them, while others didn't, and the kids just stayed together in a group. That was my case for some years.

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Strict Trick-or-Treat Hours

While trick-or-treat times have been around for decades, I remember that there were years when there wasn't a schedule (or at least a strict schedule) for my town, and you kept trick-or-treating until the houses shut off their lights. I remember some years trying to stay out as late as I could to get as much candy as possible.

Cabbage Stalk Night Was Also a Tradition, Unfortunately

The other thing I remember seeing back then was people participating in Cabbage Stalk Night, which is traditionally held on October 30 and a tradition that I don't condone.

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Why is it Called Cabbage Stalk Night?

They call it Cabbage Stalk Night because historically, houses were pelted with cabbage or other rotten vegetables. I never participated in the tradition, but I do remember egging houses being a thing. I didn't always see kids throw eggs at houses, but I would see the cracked eggs running down doors and windows. If that wasn't enough, I would wake up the next morning and see multiple rolls of toilet paper scattered and hanging from the neighborhood trees, and some homes had pumpkins smashed in front of their doors.

What's the Punishment for Participating in Cabbage Stalk Night?

While some may think Cabbage Stalk Night is harmless, if property damage occurs, there are possible fines and even jail time that can result from vandalism, disruption of the peace, and trespassing. For example, if one disturbs the peace, the penalty for that crime in Massachusetts could be $150 for the first offense, and for repeat offenses, the fines could be up to $200 or even result in jail time (up to 6 months). You're best off leaving well enough alone and keeping to yourself on Cabbage Stalk Night.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz