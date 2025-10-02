Halloween will be here before you know it. Kids throughout Massachusetts will be dressing up in their favorite costumes and will be collecting candy throughout their neighborhoods. Now that I have a young daughter, I'm really enjoying the tradition again. For years, I handed out candy, but it's so much more fun for me to go out with her and collect the treats. I get to relive my younger days once again.

One unfortunate Halloween tradition that was popular when I was a kid, and it's still popular in some areas, is Cabbage Stalk Night. Cabbage Stalk Night occurs on October 30 (one day before Halloween). The tradition includes kids throwing things like eggs at people's homes, and in some cases (whether intentional or not) would cause minor property damage.

Why is it Called Cabbage Stalk Night?

They call it Cabbage Stalk Night because historically, houses were pelted with cabbage or other rotten vegetables. I never participated in the tradition, but I do remember egging houses being a thing. Another thing kids would do is throw rolls of toilet paper at homes and in trees throughout the neighborhood.

If the Pranks Break Massachusetts Laws, You Could be Served with Harsh Consequences

While some may think Cabbage Stalk Night is harmless, if property damage occurs, there are possible fines and even jail time that can result from vandalism, disruption of the peace, and trespassing. For example, if one disturbs the peace, the penalty for that crime in Massachusetts could be $150 for the first offense, and for repeat offenses, the fines could be up to $200 or even result in jail time (up to 6 months).

It's Probably Not Worth It

No matter where you are celebrating Halloween in Massachusetts, whether it's Berkshire County, Boston, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, have fun and enjoy the festivities, but refrain from participating in Cabbage Stalk Night. You'll thank yourself in the end.

