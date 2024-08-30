Here’s Why Some Massachusetts Residents May Lose Their Cable

Massachusetts residents know all too well how the cost of everyday items has been skyrocketing over the last few years. When you have to stay on a tight budget to make ends meet you may have to cut out a few services so you can pay your other priority bills.

Cable Television Doesn't Seem to Be Getting Any Cheaper in Massachusetts

Of course, your cable bill never seems to go down in price does it? Sometimes you'll see small increases little by little and then all of a sudden you may see your bill rise as much as $10 to $20, just crazy. Some people are paying over $100 just for cable. That's a tough pill to swallow which is why I cut the cord years ago in favor of apps.

What Happens if I Make a Late Payment on My Cable Bill in Massachusetts?

In an era where many of us have to make priorities on what bills to pay first, you may not be able to pay your cable bill on time. If you ever have or are planning on paying your bill late you may be worried about the consequences and if your service will be disconnected. Before the disconnection occurs, you need to go into delinquent mode and even then you may be charged a late fee before the step of being disconnected becomes a reality.

When is My Cable Account Considered Delinquent in Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov, a subscriber's account can be considered delinquent if payment has not been received by the cable operator thirty days after the due date shown on the subscriber's bill. In addition, you could be charged a late fee by your cable company only after your account is considered delinquent, the cable operator must provide the subscriber a written late charge notice, and the subscriber must be given eight days from the date the amount becomes delinquent to pay the balance due.

At What Point Would My Cable Be Disconnected in Massachusetts?

Mass.gov states that your cable can be disconnected under the following conditions:

(1) a subscriber's account must be considered delinquent; (2) the cable operator must give the subscriber written termination notice; and (3) the subscriber must be given at least eight business days from the mailing date of the termination notice to pay the balance due.

Obviously, it's a good idea to contact your cable provider and check out what the provider's policies are if you think you may be making a late payment. Of course, Spectrum is a big cable provider in Massachusetts with locations throughout the state including Worcester, Boston, the Berkshires, Springfield, Chicopee and too many locations to name here. But no matter who your provider is, it's a good idea to check their policies so there aren't any surprises waiting for you. You can get more information on Massachusetts cable billing and policies by going here.

