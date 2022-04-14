Calendar: Opening Day…Supermoon…Easter…Boston Marathon…Tax Day…

As another early spring weekend approaches here in the Berkshires there are lots of things going on from opening day for the Red Sox tomorrow at Fenway…the Pink Moon or the Supermoon as it is often called on Saturday…Easter on Sunday… Patriots Day and the running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

We can plan all we want to be productive outside this weekend but if the weather doesn’t cooperate it’s another weekend of binge-watching Netflix. As we have all come to expect Mother Nature might just throw a curveball in your weekend plans.

The Red Sox will have a beautiful day tomorrow with sun and temps in the low 60s when they throw the first pitch according to the National Weather Service. However, Saturday will be a different story expecting clouds and showers in the afternoon and into the night causing poor visibility to gaze at the Supermoon Saturday night. The NWS is calling for a decent day on Easter Sunday with some sun but it won’t deliver on warm temperatures with a high only in the mid-40s. And a reminder that your taxes need to be filed no later than Tuesday in Massachusetts. Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer