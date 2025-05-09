Your Firewood is Prohibited at Massachusetts Campgrounds

It's that time of year when Massachusetts residents are making camping plans. Some folks may be camping already, while others will be on their way soon. Once Memorial Day weekend kicks in, the camping season will be in full swing through the end of summer.

Camping was an activity I always enjoyed as a kid. My parents and I would spend vacations camping at various locations. I remember camping at such places as Windsor Lake in North Adams, DAR State Forest in Goshen as well as a few other campgrounds, including one in Heath, MA.

The majority of camping I did as a kid was via tents. My family didn't own a camper, RV, or anything like that, but I had a lot of fun sleeping in tents. I also had fun sitting around the campfire. Whether it was roasting marshmallows or hanging out telling stories, the time spent by the fire was precious to me.

I'm not sure how the law was 25-30 years ago, but I discovered that when you camp at a state forest or an official state park these days, you can't bring your firewood for a campfire. This isn't just a park policy, this is a mandate by the state of Massachusetts. However, many state forests have the rule posted on their websites. I haven't been camping lately, so I wasn't aware of the law, but Mass.gov lays it out clearly.

You must buy firewood at the park. Please note that firewood sales are by credit card only. Effective 2021, the cost is $7 per bundle.

When you're camping this summer, make sure you leave your own firewood at home and have a valid credit card on hand, otherwise, you could have a very sad campfire.

