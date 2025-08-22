Summer vacation is winding down, and here in Massachusetts, many people are trying to squeeze in their late-summer, last-minute family vacations. It's a time when people are getting in their final trips to the beach, fun outings at amusement parks, and plunges down waterslides. Where did summer go?

One form of vacation that will continue for a while is camping. If you don't have kids in school or you want to take them somewhere on the weekend, camping is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, especially as fall starts to settle in.

When Does Camping Season End in Massachusetts?

If you have yet to go camping this summer, you still have some time, as Massachusetts state parks generally end their camping season through October and in many cases mid-October.

Things to Keep in Mind When Fall Camping in Massachusetts

Camping in the fall will certainly give you a different feel than summer. On the plus side, the leaves will be turning as fall foliage sets in. This will make for beautiful scenery when you're spending time in nature. In addition, it most likely won't be as crowded at many of the state parks, which can add to peace and serenity. Plus, many places reduce their rates since fall is considered off-season for camping. A few things to keep in mind are that it will be colder, so you'll want plenty of layers, and the sun will be setting much sooner than in the mid-summer months.

Don't Let The Opportunity Pass You By to Camp This Year in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has many campgrounds that will stay open through October. If you haven't been camping yet this summer, get your reservations together for fall and get out and enjoy nature.

