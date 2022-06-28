Can You Believe It? 5 Massively Popular Former MLB Star’s Kids Are On The Brockton Rox

The Pittsfield Suns are part of Futures Collegiate League baseball league and have been playing at Wahconah Park since 2012. Yes, they are celebrating ten years!

I was having a phone conversation with a friend yesterday and he was telling me about the Brockton Rox, who are also part of the FCBL. I had heard rumblings of some heavy hitter's (no pun intended) kids being on the Rox, but I had no idea the actuality of it.

attachment-IMG_5439 loading...

Yes, you saw that correctly.

1. GARY SHEFFIELD (Yankees hard swinging MONSTER)

2. MANNY RAMIREZ (Red Sox SUPERSTAR)

3. PEDRO MARTINEZ (Red Sox LIGHTS OUT pitcher)

4. DAVID ORTIZ (Need I say more?)

5. KEITH FOULKE (Red Sox integral closer)

All five of these mega stars have children on The Brockton Rox!

The good news is that the Rox are heading back to Wahconah Park in Pittsfield on July 3, 2022 at 4:05 p.m.