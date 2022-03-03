Can You Drink Alcohol In Massachusetts Hospitals?

I remember when my six year-old son Liam was born. What a great day. My wife had just delivered a happy and healthy baby boy! It's time to celebrate, right? I remember my in-laws eventually showed up along with my parents and they had brought some Bud Light along with them.

BUT, CAN YOU DRINK BEER OR ANY OTHER ALCOHOLIC DRINK, FOR THAT MATTER, IN THE HOSPITAL?

My wife, who was not a big drinker, and who had just obviously abstained for nine months, wasn't really in the mood, but I sure was!

I don't normally conceal beer, I mean, I'm not usually in a situation where I have to, but this time I felt particularly weird about enjoying a beer. I mean, I was in the mother baby unit in the hospital.

My wife, who was a former nurse at BMC, said to me after a proper roll of the eyes, "Just pour it into a cup and you should be fine". So, I did.

BUT IS IT LEGAL?

The short answer is yes.

Important to note, however, is that I was not the patient. Now, some hospitals may have different policies regarding patients consuming alcohol, but as far as me having a Bud Light with my family to celebrate the birth of a new child, that was ok.

HERE IS WHEN ALCOHOL IS NOT OK IN A HOSPITAL...

Whoever, except under the direction of a physician, gives, sells or delivers alcoholic beverages, as defined in section one of chapter one hundred and thirty-eight, or a narcotic drug to a patient in any hospital who is suffering from inebriety or from the effect of inebriety, or from excessive use of narcotic drugs or from the effect of such use, and whoever has in his possession within the precincts of any hospital any such beverage or drug with intent to convey or deliver it to any such patient, except under direction as aforesaid, shall be punished by a fine of not more than fifty dollars or by imprisonment for not more than two months. -mass.gov

Basically if you're sneaking in alcohol to a patient, especially if they are suffering from alcoholism or the effects of...THAT'S A BIG NO-NO!