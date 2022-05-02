Can You Get An OUI Riding A Lawn Mower In Massachusetts?

Lawn mowing season is here, in fact, I just had my Scag Tiger Cat serviced at HD Reynolds in Cheshire. My son Liam who just lives to mow the lawn with his dad is over the moon that the grass is getting longer.

I remember the Kid Rock song "I Am The Bullgod" singing about needing to go and cut the lawn but before he does he's gotta fire up a joint. Impaired driving! Unless Kid Rock has a push mower 😂.

I like to drink Coors Light, but I gotta tell ya, mixing alcohol while you're trying to get stuff done is a no-no. I prefer to wait until the job is done then enjoy a few so to speak.

My Scag has two cupholders on it, you know for seltzer water, or a soft drink. People ask me all the time, "So, do you ever have a beer when you're mowing?" No. But, if I did, would it be illegal?

CAN YOU GET A OUI RIDING A LAWN MOWER IN MASSACHUSETTS?

Yes you can.

Unless you slam into a tree and hurt yourself, or even worse, someone else while riding your lawnmower drunk, I'm pretty sure if you're on your own property, you'll most likely get away with it.

BUT...

Let's say you've got to access the street to get to your next lawn or section of grass or whatever, and you are over the limit of .08 in Massachusetts, you absolutely get an OUI riding on a lawn mower!

IYKYK.