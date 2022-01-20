Can You Put Paint In A Dumpster In Massachusetts?

If you regularly listen to "Slater and Marjo In The Morning", you know my love of throwing things away. Like, just the thought ordering a dumpster for some spring cleaning gives me goosebumps. Well, not quite, but you get the idea.

With respect to folks who like to hoard, if that is still the preferred term, I just can't relax in a messy, cluttered house. Not to say that I would just toss a cake mixer in the trash, but it certainly doesn't belong on your kitchen counter unless your crankin' out ten cakes a week, bro.

As I patiently wait for spring's arrival, I'm already marking things in the attic and cellar that need to go; and paint cans are at the top of my list.

BUT, CAN YOU THROW PAINT IN A DUMPSTER IN MASSACHUSETTS?

Now, you would think that, with some exception of course, latex paint would be less harmful these days in terms of being environmentally friendly, but, paint is still on "the list".

We all know that lead paint is a huge red flag, but paint in general is a big no-no when it comes to dumpsters in Massachusetts.

Here is a list of items that you should not put into dumpsters:

Automobile tires

Medical waste (learn how to dispose of those here)

Paint cans (or any container with paint, paint thinner, or wood stain)

Car batteries and lithium batteries

Railroad ties

Propane tanks (please do not, this has been known to cause explosions)

Household cleaners

Refrigerators -newenglandenterprises.com

Depending on who you order your dumpster from, however, they may have some things that are not permitted that are not on this list, so always check. Also, you most likely need a permit for a dumpster on your property, so there's that...happy dumpster ordering!

