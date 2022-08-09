It's summertime and people are on vacation. I just spent a week in New Hampshire when that massive $1.2B dollar "Mega Millions" jackpot was up for grabs.

ONE. POINT. TWO. BILLION. BRO.

I wanna be like Beyonce or Bezos! I want a yacht!

I live in Massachusetts; however, I was certainly not gonna let a chance to win more than a billion dollars slip away. So, I moseyed on down to the local liquor store in NH where I was staying and purchased ten quick picks.

As I was returning home from vacation, I realized that I had not checked my tickets to see if I won (I knew at this point, though, that I was not the BIG winner).

So, "Mega Millions" is played in 45 states including Washington D.C., so I assumed you could redeem any winnings or at least check your ticket in any participating state.

So, What's The Deal? Can You Redeem An Out Of State 'Mega Millions' Ticket In Massachusetts?

You cannot!

Because Mega Millions® is sold by individual lotteries, any winning tickets must be redeemed in the state in which they were purchased. Lotteries typically have a claim-by-mail option for most prize levels; you can find details on their websites.-megamillions.com

So, What If You Can't Get Back To The State Where You Purchased The Winning Ticket?

Well, I assume if you hit THE JACKPOT, you're gonna find a way to get back there! 😂You can always exercise the mail option and they give you ample time to collect your prize.

Claim periods vary by jurisdiction based on local rules and regulations, so the time period for claiming prizes ranges from 90 days to one year from the draw date. Please check with the lottery in the state where your ticket was purchased to get the applicable claim period for that ticket. -megamillions.com